Mary E. Hill, age 74 of Kahoka, MO, died Sunday, August 20, 2017 in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL where she had been a patient since Monday the 14th.

Mary was born October 11, 1942 at Donnellson, IA , a daughter of Walter and Alta Neff Schweer.

On May 18, 1981, she was united in marriage to Carl L. Hill at the First Baptist Church in Wayland.

Survivors include her husband, Carl, of Wayland; one son, Ray Dickson III of Bon Terre, MO; three step-sons, Carl Hill of Hunnewell, MO, Howard Hill (Teresa Evans) of Keokuk, IA and Tom Hill of Fort Madison, IA; two grandchildren: Mary Ellen (Ethan) Jones of Philadelphia, MO and Carl Hill of Monroe City, MO; a great grandchild, McKinze Jones of Philadelphia, MO; one brother, Donald (Lillian) Schweer of Donnellson, IA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Everett Hill of Kahoka and Betty Cady as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Ione Banzhaf.

Mary graduated from Donnellson High School and Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL. She was employed for 30 years as a dental assistant for Dr. Messer in Keokuk.

Mary was a good, self-less, and caring person. She cared more about others than she did about herself and truly enjoyed taking care of Carl following her retirement. They enjoyed eating out, playing cards and visiting with their friends. She looked forward to Monday morning breakfast with her girlfriends in Hamilton and Sunday night coffee with their friends at McDonald’s in Keokuk. She loved collecting salt and pepper shakers.

Memorial services were held Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Rev. Goldie Laymon officiating. Inurnment was at Sand Cemetery at St. Francisville.

Memorials are suggested to the Sand Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.