Judy Westhoff



Judy Anne Westhoff age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 11, 2017, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

The daughter of Orville Charles and Ivalee Ellen (Hubbard) Uber, Judy was born January 29, 1948 in Greentop, Missouri. On April 11, 1976 in LaPlata, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Ronald Westhoff, who survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Ivalee Uber; one son, Michael Booth of Owensville, MO; two daughters, Melissa Knight of Pensacola, FL and Natalie Westhoff of Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren, Tiffany Rouse and husband, Josh, Edward Knight, Johnathon Booth and Austin Westhoff; one great-granddaughter, Lenora Rouse and two sisters, Alice Kay Mathes and husband, Garry of Kirksville, MO, and Kathy Sue Weaver and husband, Jeff of Hurdland, MO.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Orville Uber.

Judy was reared in the Greentop, MO area where she attended Greentop schools and graduated from the Schuyler County RI High School. She moved to Pensacola, FL where she lived 25 years. Judy attended Pensacola Junior College and received her RN degree in Nursing in 1982. While in Pensacola she worked at various hospitals and doctor's offices. In 2002 she and Ronald moved to Greentop, MO. Judy was presently employed by Premium Home Health Care. Judy was a life long caregiver, loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. A registered Nurse for over 30 years. Enjoyed holidays with her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral service was held August 15, 2017, at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel Harrelson officiating.

Burial was in the Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, Missouri, with Austin Westhoff, Johnathon Booth, David Mathes, Tyler Reed Jeffery Weaver, Matthew Weaver as pallbearers and Edward Knight and Josh Rouse as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Judy are suggested to the American Heart Association and can be left at or mailed to the funeral home.