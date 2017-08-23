Gladys Hurley, 94 of Kirksville passed away Saturday (August 19, 2017) at Twin Pines Adult Care Center.

The daughter of Robert and Eva Mae (Hunsaker) Hudson, she was born October 14, 1922 in Eddyville, Iowa. The family moved to Davenport, Iowa, and then to Novelty, Missouri, where Gladys grew up and graduated High School. She moved to Chicago after graduation where she met and married James Chaney. They lived in the Chicago suburbs where she raised her family until her husband’s death. She later met and married John Hurley and they lived in California until his death when she moved to Kirksville to be close to family. She worked at Kirksville Manor Care Center where she enjoyed helping people.

Gladys was a member of Meadowbrook Christian Church and enjoyed baking.

Gladys is survived by two sons, Dennis Chaney and wife Barbara of Queen City, MO and Keith Chaney and wife Marsha of Ozark, MO; one stepdaughter, Linda Hurley Watkins of San Dimas, CA; one stepson, Steve Hurley of Hemit, CA; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Greenhaw of Republic, MO, Paige Chaney of San Jose, CA, Ryan Watkins of Las Vegas, NV, Shawna Archer of Upland, CA, Michelle Hurley, Stevie Hurley and Jason Hurley; one great grandson, Finley Greenhaw; two sisters, Lavon Price and husband Robert of Kirksville and Wanda Hall of Macon, MO; one sister-in-law, Janat Longley of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands; three brothers, Merle, Meredith, and David; and three sisters, Lodeema, Mable, and Betty.

Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2017, with the funeral service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Novelty Cemetery in Novelty, MO.