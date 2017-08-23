GAYLE BRADSHAW

Gayle Lee Bradshaw, age 79, of Edina, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017, in Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Born May 1, 1938, in LaGrange, Missouri, Gayle was the son of Lee Oliver and Helen Mae Jones Bradshaw. He was united in marriage to Lynda VanTress on September 16, 1961 at Canton, Missouri.

Surviving are his wife Lynda Bradshaw of Edina, Missouri; two daughters, Lori (Gary) Howard of Okeechobee, Florida, and Lana Lovell of Eldon, Missouri; one sister, Judith Mueller of Pryor, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Heather (Anthony) Grier and Troy Howard; four nephews, Brad (Sue) Mueller, Andrew and Eric Mueller, Damian Bradshaw; and one niece, Laura.

Gayle received his education in LaGrange graduating from High School in 1957. He was employed for several years with Gardner Denver in LaGrange and later Missouri Power & Light, Union Electric and Ameren for thirty-five years until his retirement.

Gayle enjoyed going to Casey’s, duck, goose and coon hunting and his quarter horses. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed blue grass music and was a member of the Edina First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 25, 2017, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the First Baptist Church in Edina, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at the Church on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at 10 a.m. with Reverend John Bode officiating. Musical selection will be Go Rest High On That Mountain.

Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery at Canton, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Knox County Nutrition Site. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.