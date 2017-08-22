Lewis County Prosecutor Reports On MDOC Commitals

According to a press release from the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office the following persons were committed to the Missouri Department of Corrections in the month of August:

Travis A. Boss of Ewing, Missouri was sentenced to a term of seven (7) years in the Department of Corrections on two separate cases, including 120 days of shock incarceration pursuant to Section 559.115, RSMo., for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). These cases were investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Drug Task Force.

Shane C. Calvert of Canton, Missouri had previously been sentenced to a term of five (5) years in the Department of Corrections for burglary in the first degree. He failed to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation and his probation was revoked. He was sentenced to serve 120 days of shock incarceration pursuant to Section 559.115, RSMo. The case was investigated by the Canton Police Department.

Ronald A. Moore of Williamstown, Missouri was sentenced to a term of five (5) years in the Department of Corrections for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). This case was investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Lewis County Children’s Division.

Zachary L. Logsdon of Canton, Missouri was sentenced to a term of seven (7) years in the Department of Corrections, including 120 days of shock incarceration pursuant to Section 559.115, RSMo., for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). This case was investigated by the Canton Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Northeast Missouri Narcotics Task Force.