Indians Open Strong In 2017

      By Mike Scott

      “The only way I could be any happier is we had reversed the score on the board,” Clark County Indian Head Coach Ethan Allen said after Friday’s season opener. The Indians fell 44-34 to a very good Monroe City Panther team.
      “They did everything I asked of them. We played a great game,” Allen said.
      The Indian scored on the opening possession of the game as newcomer senior Zeb Riney caught a London Brunk pass on the sideline and raced 44 yards for the touchdown. Brunk added the two point conversion, and with 9:20 left in the first quarter, Clark County led 8-0.

      Read the rest of this story in this week’s edition of The Media.

      Watch this excluding post-game interview with Coach Ethan Allen

      Mike Scott
      ADMINISTRATOR
      PROFILE

      Mobile Device Users: Scroll down for more recent stories.

      About Mike Scott

      Publisher of The Media, The Edina Sentinel and Nemonews.net Dedicated to community newspapers, and watching and reporting on local government and how local government spends YOUR tax dollars. If we don't, who will?

      Weather Underground PWS KMOEDINA2

      Most Recent Posts

      © 2015, nemonews.net