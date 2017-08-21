Howard L. Davidson, age 68, of Kahoka, MO, died Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.

Howard was born June 24, 1949 at Des Moines, IA, a son of Forrest and Crystal McGee Davidson.

Howard was raised in Iowa, graduating from high school in Ankeny.

On July 17, 1987 he was united in marriage to Karen McGraw in Allerton, IA.

Howard was employed in the farming industry all of his life and retired from Tri-State Grain Inspection following 25 years of employment.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Kahoka; father-in-law, Rex McGraw of Allerton, IA; two sons, Joe (Haley) Davidson of Kahoka and John Davidson of Indianoloa, IA; two daughters, Stephanie (Tom) Gehlhaar and Cindi (John) Hofmann both of Humeston, IA; ten grandchildren: Kelsey and Jordan Gehlhaar, Cody, Ashley, and Zachary Hofmann, Riley and Amber Davidson, and Nataley, Simon, and Paige Davidson; two great grandchildren, Clayton and Ryan Hofmann; siblings: Eldon Davidson of Colorado, Marvin (Pat) Davidson of Columbia, MO, Jim (Sue) Davidson of Ankeny, IA and Jeanette (Curtis) Carle of Salem, MO; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jeanie Lenox of Kansas City, MO, Kelly McGraw, Mike McGraw and David McGraw all of Iowa, and Pat McGraw of Nebraska; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Opal McGraw.

Howard was a member of the former Clark Co. Moose and a social member of Ayer-Boatman Post # 4342, V.F.W. at Kahoka. He enjoyed life, loved visiting with friends and watching his tv shows, and had a special place in his heart for his kids and grandkids.

A Graveside Memorial Service was held Monday, August 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Kahoka Cemetery with Chaplain Carol Davenport officiating.

There was no visitation, however, friends and family were invited to a luncheon following the service at the V.F.W. in Kahoka.

Memorials were suggested to Northeast Missouri Hospice or the Ayer-Boatman Post # 4342, V.F.W. at Kahoka.

The family was served by Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.