Hammond and Shoemaker Attend National Boy Scout Jamboree

Reilly Shoemaker and Caleb Hammond

Two local Boy Scouts, Caleb Hammond and Reilly Shoemaker, joined a contingent of 38 other scouts from the Mississippi River Valley Council in the Quincy/Burlington area to attend the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree at Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. The 10-day event occurs once every four years since 1935, and is attended by approximately 45,000 scouts and adult leaders from around the world.

With over 200 activities to suit all interests including ATVs, Watercraft, BMX biking, Zip-lining, Marksmanship, etc. from which to choose, Reilly and Caleb participated in Mountain Biking (taught by National qualifying competitors), Mountain hiking (7 miles up . . . and down), Learning about other Religions such as Sikhism, White Water Rafting, Aeronautics and Steam merit badges and much more.

The Jamboree offered daily guest speakers and concerts. Notable guests included President Donald Trump; Secretary of State and Eagle Scout Rex Tillerson; Survival Instructor, Author and t.v. host Creek Stewart; Motivational Speaker and partially paralyzed former College Defensive Back Inky Johnson, Music Artists Jesse Chris, X Ambassador, and special guest Plain White Ts.

As part of the Boy Scout dedication to community service and betterment, the Contingent also took a day to paint benches and tables, as well as to mulch and tile around playground equipment at a local elementary school.

In addition to their days at camp, the boys toured Mammoth Cave in Kentucky on the way out, and spent a couple of days in Washington D.C. afterwards. Among the highlights were tours of the Capital, Library of Congress, Smithsonian, National Cathedral; Memorials of 9/11 and our Nation’s Wars, as well as the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials; Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard where some scouts participated in the laying of the Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Another poignant highlight was a tour of the National Holocaust Museum.

The boys have been preparing, saving and doing fundraisers for this once in a lifetime trip for over two years. They wish to thank all who have helped them to make this possible!