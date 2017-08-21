Gavyn Jeffery Simerl, infant son of Jordyn Simerl of Kahoka, was stillborn on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Scotland Co. Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Gavyn was dearly loved and anticipated by the following survivors: his mother, Jordyn, of Kahoka; grandparents, Ella Simerl and Jeff Kovar of Kahoka and Michael Simerl of Florida; great-grandparents: Ella and Robert Owings of Memphis, Terry and Patty Simerl of Memphis, and Camille Kovar of Carpentersville, IL; aunts and uncles: Dyllyn Simerl of Florida, Ashtyn and Reagyn Simerl of Kahoka, Rebecca and Brandon Ames of Keokuk, Kyle Kovar of Kahoka and Lakin Yates of Wayland; great aunts and uncles: Laura and David McCartney of Memphis, Marilyn Rossiter (John Leithoff) of Payson, IL, Robert Rossiter of Kansas City, MO, Steve and Anne Kovar of Napersville, IL, Jeff McHenry of Brashear, Billy and Ranee Cooper of Cornell, IL, Roger Smith of Payson, IL and Scott Simerl of Kirksville; great-great aunt: Louise Boone of Brashear; as well as numerous cousins and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Bill and Linda Rossiter and Norton Kovar; great-great grandparents John and Ruth McHenry; and uncle, Randy Yates.

Graveside services were held Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Ridge Cemetery, near Memphis, Missouri with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Special music was “Gone too Soon” and “Mom”.

Memorials are suggested to Jordyn Simerl.

The family was served by Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.

