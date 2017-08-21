Some CCR-1 Projects Near Completion While Others Move Forward

By Mike Scott

The Clark County R-1 School District took the first steps needed for the new Indian Pride Learning Center at their Thursday, August 10 meeting. The board awarded a contract to relocate sewer lines for the new school to the low bidder, Lake Construction, at a cost of $57,280. Lake’s bid was more than $2000 less than the estimate.

An advertisement for bids for the Indian Pride Learning Center, and the security entrances at the other buildings will run for two weeks in The Media. Bids will be due on Tuesday, September 12. Once awarded, construction on the new building should star this fall, and be complete by the start of the 2018 school year.

The security entrances at the High School, Middle School and Running Fox will be done later this fall, and the entrance at Black Hawk will be re-done next summer.

At the elementary schools, restroom renovations are complete. The settling west wall of the High School has been stabilized by installing 49 peirs and securing them to the foundation. The Middle School HVAC cooling tower has been replaced. Elementary school playground fencing will be done this fall.

At the Activity Field, the field turf and lights are in place, the new fence surrounding the track is installed, and visitor’s bleachers are in place. The asphalt base of the track needs to cure for 2-3 weeks before the brick-red track surface can be applied.

The new digital scoreboard, which has been paid for with school funds and will eventually be repaid with advertising sales, has been installed, and Superintendent Dr. Ritchie Kracht said that the control system should arrive early this week.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure those businesses that have purchased advertising get to see their ads on Friday night,” Kracht said.

Kracht also noted that the early distribution of the Chromebooks for students in grades 7-12 went well.

“We didn’t get everyone and their parents in, but we got most of them,” he said.

In other business, the board:

-Held its FY2018 tax rate hearing. The unadjusted tax rate approved by the state auditor was $2.7729 per $100 of assessed valuation. The board approved the Prop C waiver to roll the levy back to a total of $2.75. The unadjusted debt service levy was $0.8335, rolled back to $0.75. The total tax levy remains unchanged at $3.50 per $100 assessed valuation.

-Approved a state-required conflict of interest policy.

-Opaa Food Management director Martha Irvin presented a report on the food service program.

-Approved back-to-school staff meal bid. Mac’s Super Saver was the low bidder at $3.50 per meal.

-Approved therapy contracts. QMG will provide Occupational Therapy, Exceed will provide Physical Theraphy, and Trinity Davis will provide Speech Therapy.

-Agreed to sell surplus property, including old high jump mats and hurdles,

-Approved by-laws and operating agreement for the Health Insurance Consortium

-Approved the state-required Special Ed Local Compliance Plan.

-Set Wednesday, September 13 as the date of the September meeting.

-Accepted the resignation of Krista Walker, and hired Megan Alderton as a HS Science teacher.