Knox County Commission Grants Assent to Mark Twain Transmission Project PUBLIC HEARING FULL VIDEO

The Knox County Commission unanimously voted to grant assent to Ameren Transmission of Illinois (ATXI) for the Mark Twain Transmission Project (MTTP), a high-voltage power line planned to be constructed in Northeast Missouri, on Friday morning, August 18, 2017.

The Knox County Commission has been opposed to granting assent to the project leading up to this point.

According to ATXI representatives, Knox County is the third county to grant assent to the project during the latest round of requests on the road to applying to the Missouri Public Service Commission for a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN).

Marion County and Lewis County Commissions have also granted assent to the project, which essentially gives ATXI permission to cross county right-of-ways.

Assent must be granted by Adair County and Schuyler County Commissions, before the project can move forward.

ATXI representatives are scheduled to meet with those commissions early in September.

Watch the full video of the Knox County Public Hearing below, which includes "on the fly" interviews immediately following the ruling. The first 54 minutes of the video includes public comment in support or opposition of the project and questions to project representatives.