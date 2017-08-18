Is there a drug route in Clark County? Someone certainly thinks so.

On Friday morning, August 18, this hand-painted banner appeared on Highway 27 about a mile south of the junction with Highway 136 near Wayland. It warns motorists on the Avenue of the Saints of an alleged drug dealer route from Argyle, Iowa, to Wayland, Missouri. Argyle, Iowa, is about 10 miles north of Wayland, Missouri.

The sign also lists partial addresses and complete Iowa license numbers. We have redacted any identifiable information from this photo.

We contacted Clark County Sheriff Shawn Webster, and he was aware of the banner. He was starting an investigation, and was going to ask MoDOT to remove the banner. If anyone has information, please contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office.