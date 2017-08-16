VERNA WALLACE

Mrs. Verna Maxine Wallace, age 92, of Ewing, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 at 7:45 p.m. in the Country Aire Retirement Estates at Lewistown, Missouri.

Born on May 25, 1925, in Baker, Montana, Verna was a daughter of Raines and Myrtle Hubbard Wiseman. After the family moved to Missouri, she attended Maywood School. Verna married J.P. Wallace on June 27, 1942 in Ewing, Missouri. He passed away July 16, 2009.

Together they worked the Wallace family farm near Ewing and raised five children. Verna helped J.P. with farming and with his auction business. She also worked at the Ewing Nutrition Center until she retired. She lovingly cared for her children and grandchildren.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ewing where she faithfully served as a nursery worker for over 30 years and as a deacon’s wife. She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Verna is survived by her five children; John (Sharon) Wallace of St. Louis, Missouri, Robert (Sandee) Wallace of Ewing, Missouri, James (Karen) Wallace of Grain Valley, Missouri, Ernest Wallace of Ewing, and Nancy (Mike) Scott of Sedalia, Missouri.

She is also survived by ten grandchildren; John Wallace, Rob Wallace, Amee Hamilton, Michelle Wallace, Greg Wallace, Ernie Wallace, Michael Scott, Tara Scott, Sarah England and Jamee Rieckof and eleven great grandchildren; a sister Shirley Kroeger; a brother, Marty Wiseman; as well as, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Paula Wallace, brothers, Marvin, Robert, Kenneth, Merle, Wilbur Wiseman and one sister Patty Nason.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ewing with Rev. Dr. Jeff Brown and Rev. Tim Smith officiating and music provided by Jeana Houchins, organist, and Danny Griesbaum, song leader.

Burial will be in Gilead Cemetery, near Ewing, Missouri, with Lindy Hamlin, Larry Wiseman, Danny Griesbaum, Danny Mittleburg, Simon Thrower, and Jack Fountain as pallbearers and Kenny Goings, Harold Dehner and Jerry Dance as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ewing.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Gilead Cemetery in care of Ball-Davis Funeral Home, Ewing, Missouri.