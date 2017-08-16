VALLEN MINOR

Vallen Zane Minor, age 8, of Macon, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Vallen was born on March 30, 2009, in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of Azia Minor and Nicole Davis.

Vallen loved Jiu Jitsu, Pokeman, playing outdoors, and swimming. He loved playing and spending time with his cousins, Ava and Emma.

He is survived by his mother, Nicole “Nicki” Davis and step-dad, Jesse Kuiper; his father, Azia Minor and step-mom, Jami Houghton; two sisters, Zoey and Hayden all of Macon, Missouri; paternal grandfather, Stacey Minor of Des Moines, Iowa; maternal grandmother, Rhonda King of Durham, Missouri; maternal great-grandmother, Nancy Davis of Durham, Missouri; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Vallen is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Donna Minor, and his maternal grandfather, Donald Davis.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, on Friday, August 18, 2017, at the in Macon, Missouri. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery, southeast of Macon. Visitation will be from 4 to 7, Thursday evening, August 17, 2017 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.