BARBARA PERRIGO

Barbara Mae Perrigo, 88, of St. Louis, Missouri, formerly of Steffenville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Wright City, Missouri.

Rev. Tim Goodman officiated for funeral services Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at the Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Missouri. Burial was in Steffenville Cemetery in Steffenville, Missouri, with Charley Smith, Joe Perrigo, Ben Perrigo, Russell Perrigo, Paul Wampler and Andrew Johnston as pallbearers.

Barbara was born January 4, 1929, in Steffenville, Missouri, a daughter of Ira Stanley and Jessie Catherine Carter Pyles. She was married to Lyn Martin Perrigo, Sr. on June 4, 1946. He preceded her in death November 4, 2002.

Survivors include three children, Twyla Wampler (Paul) of Wright City, Missouri, Barbara Lyn Perrigo of St. Louis, Missouri, Lyn Martin Perrigo, Jr. (Dana) of DeSoto, Missouri; one sister, Juanita Martin of Richwood, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Mandy, Charley, Joe, Ben, Carmen, Alisha and Nicole; eight great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Sammy, Samantha, Madison, Colby, Lily, Chloe and Katie. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Stanley Pearl Perrigo; an infant son, Martin Lee Perrigo; one brother, Virgil Pyles; and a grandson, Logan Michael Perrigo.

Barbara was a Christian by faith and she was a 1946 graduate of Steffenville High School.

Professionally Barbara was an Avon Associate of over 30 years. In the past, she also had operated the General Store in Nelsonville, Missouri, and held other factory related positions.

Away from work Barbara loved to travel with her husband, Lyn. They had visited all but two of the 50 states. A talented baker, Barbara made the best cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls and peanut butter fudge. In her free time Barbara also took pleasure in crossword puzzles, reading mysteries and crime show documentaries. Most of all Barbara cherished the time that she shared with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Friends of Kids with Cancer of St. Louis, Missouri.