Clark County Arrest Report 8/16

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:

Correction to charges on John Soper age 45 of Keokuk IA was arrested on August 5, 2017 at 3:03 am by the Missouri State Highway Patrol with Warrant issued for Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License-1st, Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Delivery Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. John is being held on a $35,000 cash only bond.

Kendra Nelson age 24 of Wayland MO was arrested on August 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for Domestic Assault-4th Degree. Kendra was released on summons to appear at a later court date.

Phillip Jones age 55 of Kahoka MO was arrested on August 7, 2017 at 3:59 pm by the Kahoka Police Department on a Warrant for Sexual Abuse-2ndDegree and Burglary-2nd Degree. Phillip is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond.

Joseph Kincaid age 32 of Wyaconda MO was arrested on August 7, 2017 at 8:17 pm by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on a Warrant for Operating Motor Vehicle On Roadway Without A Valid License-3rd. Joseph is being held on a $10,000 cash only bond.

Robert Goldenstein age 38 of Gorin MO was arrested on August 8, 2017 at 4:41 pm by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for Failure To Register Motor Vehicle, Operating Motor Vehicle On Roadway Without A Valid License-1st and Failure To Maintain Financial Responsibility. Robert was released on summons to appear at a later court date.

Domanic Elliott age 20 of Jacksonville IL was arrested on August 9, 2017 at 10:32 am by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on a FTA Warrant for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (20-25mph). Domanic posted a $250 cash bond and was given a later court date to appear at.

Lane Bertelli age 21 of Lone Tree IA was arrested on August 9, 2017 at 7:35 pm by the Kahoka Police Department for Assault. Lane was released on summons to appear at a later court date.

Linda Passaretti age 64 of Alexandria MO was arrested on August 9, 2017 at 10:13 pm by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on a FTA Warrant for Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Linda posted a $500 cash bond and was given a alter court date.

Alan Strum age 32 of Wayland MO was arrested on August 9, 2017 at 11:13 pm by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on a Warrant for Sodomy Or Attempted Sodomy-1st Degree-Victim Less Than 12 Years Old. Alan is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Austin Burgess age 21 of Donnellson IA was arrested on August 10, 2017 at 1:01 am by the Kahoka Police Department on a FTA Warrant for Failed To Stop At Stop Sign. Austin posted a $150 cash bond and was given a later court date.

Patrick Evans age 38 of Arbela MO was arrested on August 10, 2017 at 10:26 am by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on a FTA Warrant for Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License-2nd. Patrick posted a $250 cash bond and was given a later court date.

Audrey Barber age 28 of Wyaconda MO was arrested on August 10, 2017 at 1:34 pm by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with Warrant issued for Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Owner Operate Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility and Fail To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Audrey is being held on a $35,000 cash only bond.

Brenda Barber age 50 of Wyaconda MO was arrested on August 11, 2017 at 6:44 pm by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with Warrant issued for Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Brenda is being held on a $35,000 cash only bond.

David Davis age 40 of Kahoka MO was arrested on August 11, 2017 at 9:00 pm by the Kahoka Police Department with Warrant issued for Burglary-2ndDegree and Stealing-$750 or More. David is being held on a $35,000 cash only bond.

Aaron Barber age 42 of Wyaconda MO was arrested on August 11, 2017 at 11:35 pm by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with Warrants issued for Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid(4 counts), Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid  and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia(2 counts). Aaron is being held on a total of $85,000 cash only bond.

Patricia Gordy age 38 of Wyaconda MO was arrested on August 12, 2017 at 12:21 am by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office with Warrant issued for Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid(4 counts), Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid  and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia(2 counts). Patricia is being held on a total of $85,000 cash only bond.

Shane McWilliams age 38 of Wayland MO was arrested on August 12, 2017 at 12:35 pm by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a FTA Warrant for Operating Motor Vehicle On Roadway Without A Valid License-1st. Shane posted a $350 cash bond and was given a later court date to appear at.

James Kensett age 27 of Warsaw IL was arrested on August 12, 2017 at 7:24 pm by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a FTA Warrant for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (11-15mph). James is being held on a $500 cash only bond.

