Youth Dies From ATV Accident Injuries

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017, on Maple Street, four miles southwest of Durham, Missouri, an 8 year old boy from Macon, Missouri, died from injuries sustained in an accident while driving an ATV southbound.

Vallen Z. McVey, was driving a 2006 Polaris ATV when he made a sharp left turn causing the ATV to overturn on top of him. McVey was pronounced decased by a Blessing Hospital physician at 2:47 p.m.

The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Lewis County Fire and Rescue, Durham Fire and Rescue, Lewis County Ambulance and Air Evac. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Roberts Towing.