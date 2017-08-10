RICHARD GRIFFITH

Richard Carl Griffith, age 92 of Leonard, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Northeast Mo. Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo. He was born December 29, 1924, on the farm north of Leonard, Mo. the son of Bertha Woodard Griffith and Carl Griffith.

On January 1, 1946, he was united in marriage to Kathryn Jones in Knox City, Missouri.

Surviving are the four children, Donna Kay (Jim) Belt of Leonard, Ray (Patricia) Griffith of Novelty, Tresia Griffith of Columbia, and Ruth Ann (Bim) Parsons of Leonard.; nine grandchildren: Tami (David) Vannoy, Tonya (Skip) Shively, Traci (Michael) Rich, Travis (Jessi) Belt, Denise (Shannon) Palmer, Curt (Jenny) Griffith, Ryan (Lindsey) Griffith, Terra (Chadd) Hummer, Brooke (Sam) Schmidt; twenty one great grandchildren, Trent (Katie) and Sydni Vannoy, Katelyn, Luke and Curtis Shively, Abbey and Ally Rich, Andi, T.J., Cooper and Brody Belt, Ty and Sophie Palmer, Cole and Paige Griffith, Molly, Charlie and Kate Griffith, Trevor Berlin, Jayden and Ehan Schmidt; one great-great grandson, Slayton Vannoy; nieces and nephews, Dorothy Wilson, Roger Folger, Gloria Hall, Janet Jeary, Jonette Guinty, J.W. Jones; and one brother in law, J.C. Jones.

Preceding Richard in death were his parents; his wife, Kathryn; brothers, Christie and Willis Griffith; sister, Virginia Folger; sisters-in-law, Ellen Griffith, Gwendolyn Jones; and brother-in-law, Clifford Folger.

Richard graduated from Novelty High School, and attended the University of Missouri for one year before returning home to farm with his Father.

He was a member of the Novelty Christian Church, Masonic Lodge # 291 in Edina, receiving his 60 year pin in May of 2017, North Central Scottish Rite Valley of Columbia and the El Kadir Shrine Club in Kirksville.

Richard worked hard on the farm with row crops and raising Hereford and Black Angus cattle. He was an avid University of Missouri football fan, loved the RFD channel, and playing golf all over Northeast Missouri.

Funeral and Masonic services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. Reverend Paul Milliken will officiate for the services and Guy Lanphere, Sr. will give the Eulogy and music will be provided by Audrey Hamlin and Debbie Peters.

Burial will be in the Novelty Cemetery with Curt Griffith, Ryan Griffith, Travis Belt, David Vannoy, Skip Shively, Michael Rich, Shannon Palmer, Chadd Hummer and Sam Schmidt as casket bearers. Ellen and Guy Lanphere Sr., Carroll Rogers, Leola and Bob Daniels and Kim and Brent Gaines will serve as honorary casket bearers.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 2017, from 1 p.m. till time of services at 3 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Novelty Cemetery or the Donor’s Choice. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.