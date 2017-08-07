Nelda Eilene Boatman, age 74, of Kahoka, MO died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Clark Co. Nursing Home in Kahoka.

Nelda was born July 8, 1943, in Memphis, MO, the daughter of Hollis and Nellie Smith Hyde.

Nelda graduated from Memphis High School. On September 22, 1967, she was united in marriage to Walter Asie Boatman, Jr.

Nelda worked at Henniges in Keokuk for 32 years. She retired from Henniges in 2005 and those who worked with her said she was a hard worker, kind, and soft-hearted. When Nelda was not working she loved following her children in their high school sporting activities and at times was even more competitive in her cheering than her children were in the actual game. Later in life, Nelda enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family who she cherished more than life itself. Following retirement, she cared for her twin grandchildren every day of the week for four years and cared for a great grandchild for a period of time too. She adored ALL of her grandchildren. Nelda also looked forward to attending the Hyde family reunion yearly in Memphis to visit with her extended family.

Survivors include her husband, Asie, of Kahoka; two sons, Stacey (Samantha) Boatman of Wayland, and Lance and his girlfriend, Kristy Summers, of Argyle; one daughter, Machelle (Jake) Pezley of Argyle; grandchildren: Tyler Hall and fiancé Magan Dunn of Quincy, Alexis Pezley, Jacob "Cash" Pezley and Carlee Pezley, all of Argyle; Joselyn (Tom) Garr of North Carolina, Stacy Boatman of Ottumwa, Abigail (Dan) Boatman of North Liberty, Robert Boatman of Wayland, Kendra, Kaylynn and Kenton Summers and Kolton Sapp, all of Argyle; great-grandchildren: Nataliee McGee, Aubriee McIntosh, and Sophie Taylor; one brother, Leland (Delores) Hyde of Memphis; three sisters: Carol (Don) Bundy of Blue Springs, MO, Virginia (Fred) Bertram of Gorin, Barbara (Norman) Hughes of Kirksvillle; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Margaret Hyde of Independence, MO, Kathy Hyde of Conway, MO, Bob Moore of Keokuk, IA, Roy (Marsha) Boatman of Wyaconda, Ira Boatman and James (Nancy) Boatman, all of Wayland, William (Debbie) Boatman of Davenport, Kathy (David) James of Kahoka, and Rose Boatman of Burlington, IA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; three brothers: Charles, Phil and Delbert Hyde; four sisters: Evelyn Gatlin, Gennie Ridge, Ruth Moore and Mary Drummonds; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Boatman-Ennis; brother-in-law, Elmer Boatman; and a niece, Tammy Moore.

Nelda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and cherished all of her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched and had the pleasure of truly getting to know her.

Memorial graveside services were held Monday, August 7, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Sand Cemetery in St. Francisville, MO with Rev. Goldie Laymon officiating.

Inurnment followed.

Visitation was held at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 1 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Northeast Missouri Hospice or Sand Cemetery.

