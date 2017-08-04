Missouri Back to School Tax Free Holiday Aug. 4-6

Jefferson City, MO - Section 144.049, RSMo, establishes a sales tax holiday effective during a three-day period beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and ending at midnight on the Sunday following. Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax for this time period only. The sales tax holiday applies to state and local sales taxes when a local jurisdiction chooses to participate in the holiday.

If one or all of your local taxing jurisdictions are not participating in the sales tax holiday, the state's portion of the tax rate (4.225%) will remain exempt for the sale of qualifying sales tax holiday items.

The sales tax exemption is limitedto:

Clothing– any article having a taxable value of $100 or less School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500 Graphing Calculators- not to exceed $150

Information provided by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

