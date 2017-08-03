Bessie Eveline Sykes, age 97, of Hurdland, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017, in the Knox County Nursing Home.

Born on April 30, 1920, in Kirksville, Missouri, Eveline was the daughter of William Stanley and Bessie Pearl Kent Strait.

Eveline Strait was united in marriage to Chester Lee Sykes, on July 22, 1939, in Milan, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Angela Nicole Sykes; five sisters, Josephine Babcock, Louise Hodges, Margaret Sykes, Neva Maltbie and Daisy Strait; and four brothers, Stanley, Elvin, William and Elmore Strait.

Surviving are three sons, Larry (Kay) Sykes of Hurdland, Missouri, Dennis (Lynda) Sykes of Columbia, Missouri, and Marty (Brenda) Sykes of Sabetha, Kansas; eleven grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Anna Lea Sykes of Hurdland, Missouri and Minnie Sykes of Kirksville, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Earl Maltbie of Hurdland, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Eveline was raised in Kirksville, Missouri, where she received her education. She and her husband were engaged in farming most of their life south of Hurdland, Missouri. Eveline was a 47 year member of the Hurdland Methodist Church, 50 year member of the Hurdland Rebekah Lodge, a member of the Knox County Classy Lassies Red Hat Club, was a past member of the Van Horn Extension Club and was also a 4-H leader for many years. She enjoyed spending time with the Hurdland senior citizens playing cards and cooking. Eveline was a hard working devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri, with Reverend Nancy Douglas officiating for the services and music provided by Glen and Leon Moots, vocalists and Carol Hayes, organist. Musical selections will be “How Great Thou Art” and “Because He Lives”.

Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery at Hurdland, Missouri, with Jim Hamlin, Jim Bob Gonnerman, Larry Gallagher, Rex Sykes, Max Mayer and George Moots as casket bearers and Duane Hall, Lee Howerton, Steve Dixson, Mike Gelbach, Jerry Holman and Bill Baker Honorary bearers.

Visitation will be held after 4 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Knox County Nursing Home. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.