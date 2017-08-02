U.S. 27/61 Overpass Temporarily Closing in Clark County

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, August 7 - 10, MoDOT crews will be doing patching work on the U.S. 27/61 overpass in Clark County. There overpass will be temporarily closed from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day, but all of the ramps will be open to traffic.

Please use alternate routes during this time.

Again, this work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.

