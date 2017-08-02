Tracy Howes, 53 of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at her home.

The daughter of Donald L. and Betty “Karen” (Branham) Thompson, she was born July 25, 1964, in Quincy, Illinois. On September 19, 1998 in Hurdland, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Alan Lewis Howes.

Tracy is survived by her daughter, Jenn Schwieter and husband, Colby of Novelty, Missouri; two sons, Koty Hayden of Kirksville and Shane Howes of Greentop, Missouri; three grandchildren, Tenlee, Brynn and Kyson; two brothers, James Thompson and wife, Tonja of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Roger Thompson and wife, Dana of Gibbs, Missouri; one sister, Sara Williams and husband Joe of Greentop, Missouri; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and husband.

Tracy resided mostly in Knox and Lewis counties, but resided in Brashear for the past ten years. Tracy had a kind heart, a giving nature, and a wild spirit. Tracy tried her hand at several jobs over the years, but mostly enjoyed those years spent caring for others, mainly her grandmother, Letha.

Tracy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, whether it be playing cards, shooting dice, camping, swimming, cooking, or just visiting.

Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday (August 4, 2017) at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens with Koty Hayden, Shane Howes, Gary Hayden, Joe Williams, Roger Thompson, James Thompson, and Anthony Haines as pallbearers.