Knox County Back to School Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3rd – Links to KCR-1 School Supply Lists

The Knox County Back to School Fair is being hosted by the Knox County Bright Futures Program on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the Knox County Community Center from 3pm to 6pm.

All Knox County students in grades Kindergarten through 12 are invited to come pick up school supplies free of charge.

Free haircuts and other freebies will also be available, thanks to the generosity of several businesses and organizations.

Supplies will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

Please bring a bag to carry your supplies and your school supply list.

Click HERE for the Knox County Middle School and High School Supply List.

Click HERE for the Knox County Elementary School Supply Lists.