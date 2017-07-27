Patrick Andrew Wozniak was born December 20, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Penssylvania, to Margaret Patricia (Quigley) and Andrew Thaddeus Wozniak. He is survived by his wife, Ianthe (Percy) of the home outside of Lawrence, KS; children Jami (Ron) VanHercke; Blake, Abby, and Maggie of Olathe, KS; Andy; Minka, Ezra and Finian of Overbrook, KS; Brian (Candi); Lucas and Brent of Olathe, KS. He has 2 sisters; Colleen Wozniak and Kim Rexrode of Erie, PA and Niece Kelly and nephew Clark Rexrode.

Pat was always involved in sports from Little League baseball to high school football, basketball, track and golf. He attended Highland Junior College in Highland, Kansas on a basketball and football scholarship. That's where he met his wife of almost 50 years. He attended K-State in Manhattan, KS, and transferred to Missouri Southern State College in Joplin, MO where he completed his degree. He lettered in 4 sports while in college. He was inducted into the Highland Community College Hall of Fame in July, 2017.

He coached high school football for 38 years in Missouri (HIGHLAND HIGH SCHOOL - Lewis County C-1), Kansas, Arkansas, and Texas and won 2 state championships in his career. He was "Coach Woz" to hundreds of young people. He had a lifelong commitment to mentor and prepare students and athletes to be successful beyond high school. His coaching duties also included boys and girls basketball, track, and golf. He also loved to golf and fish.

His pride and joy were his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved to hear from friends, family and his former players.

A Memorial service will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31st. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Highland Community College, Highland KS Athletic Department in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street Lawrence, KS 66044.

Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com