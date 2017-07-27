Martha Ruth Moore Drake, 91 of Kahoka, Missouri passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 4:00 AM at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri. She was born on June 7, 1926 in Plymouth, Illinois the 6th child out of 10. Her parents were Guy Samuel and Florence Emma Legere Moore. She married Donald Francis Drake on November 20, 1944 in Lewistown, Illinois. They later divorced.

Survivors include: two daughters: Judith Eileen (Eldon) Koechle of Lebanon, Illinois and Ann (Roger) Randall of Kahoka, Missouri. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 2 sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 1 grandson, 1 great grandson, 3 nephews and a niece.

Martha graduated from Macomb High School in Macomb, Illinois. She lived in Keokuk, Iowa for 20 years before moving to Kahoka, Missouri in the fall of 2015 to be closer to family. She then moved to the Clark County Nursing Home in early February 2017. She worked at a bakery in Macomb, Illinois making homemade pie’s and was an amazing cook. She was an avid sewer and loved making quilts and enjoyed reading her Bible. Martha was a very genuine lady and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Oak Grove Cemetery in rural Hamilton, Illinois with Pastor Daryl Sherwood officiating.

Memorials have been established for the Hospice of Northeast Missouri, 201 S. Baltimore, Ste. C Kirksville, Missouri, 63501.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.lamportefuneralhomes.com

Lamporte - St. Clair Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.