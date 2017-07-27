Knox County Audit Released to the Public, Overall Rating of “Fair”

Auditor Galloway finds lack of oversight in Knox County government

County receives fair rating; Improvements noted since previous audit

(The scope of this audit included, but was not necessarily limited to, the year ended December 31, 2016.)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (July 27, 2017) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of Knox County, located in northeast Missouri. The audit raised concerns with oversight and accounting procedures throughout the county and made recommendations to increase accountability.

"Knox County is by no means out of the woods, but they've shown marked improvements over prior year audits," Auditor Galloway said. "My report identifies areas where county officials can continue to improve in order to better serve citizens and ensure taxpayer dollars are protected."

The report recommends increased oversight and improved procedures in multiple areas of county government, including the county's sales tax collections. The audit found that the county's total capital improvement sales tax rate exceeds the amount allowed by law.

The county collector's computer system cannot generate a detailed report of voided or deleted transactions. Such a report would help ensure all transactions are appropriate.

The audit identified a need for improved tracking of seized property inventory in the sheriff's office. It also notes concerns with a lack of segregation of duties in the prosecutor's office, which has been identified in previous audits of the county.

Auditor Galloway also recommended cyber security improvements to ensure data is protected. This concern was raised in several county offices, most notably in the recorder's office, where computers were not password protected.

Multiple previous audits raised concerns with the poor financial condition of several county funds, which have since been improved. The county received an overall rating of fair. A complete copy of the report is available here.