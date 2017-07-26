Sandrah Sue Cary, age 71, of Lewistown, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Born August 10, 1945, at the family home in Knox County, Missouri, Sue was the daughter of Samuel Harley and Dorothy Helen Simpson Oshner. She was united in marriage to Frank Leland Strub and to this union two sons were born. On August 12, 1989, at Deer Ridge, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Arthur Eugene Cary.

Surviving are her husband Eugene Cary of Lewistown, Missouri; two sons, Frank Jay Strub of Albuquerque, NM, and Samuel Leland (Audrey) Strub of LaBelle, Missouri; her twin sisters, Carol Kay (Jim) Gross of LaBelle, Missouri, and Farol Ann Oshner of Columbia, Missouri; five grandchildren, Danielle Hamilton, Caleb Strub, Philip Leland Strub, Caprice Nichols and Isaiah Strub; one great-grandchild, Atticus Hamilton, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Cary was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her sons; and one sister, Judith Ann Oshner.

Sandrah graduated from Knox City High School. She was employed at Motorola in Quincy, Illinois, for several years and did baby sitting in her home for a number of years. She attended Beauty School in Kirksville, Missouri, and after graduating owned and operated her own beauty shop in Knox City and LaBelle, Missouri. She was also employed as activity director at LaBelle Manor for several years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Steffenville, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Missouri. Reverend S.D. Bodwell will officiate the services with musical selections, “In The Garden, Old Rugged Cross and Dancing With The Angels.” Burial will be in the Lewistown Cemetery with Ronnie Lay, Josh Gross, Matt Gross Isaiah Strub, Caleb Strub and Jacob Oshner as casket bearers and Atticus Hamilton and Philip Strub as honorary bearers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 27, 2017, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Lewistown Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO 63447.