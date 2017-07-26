Memphis License Office Contract Awarded

Jefferson City – The Office of Administration, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Revenue, has awarded the management contract for the Memphis License Office to Kay Eggleston Bookkeeping and Tax. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.

In fiscal year 2016, more than 13,800 transactions were conducted at the Memphis office, generated $45,764 in contractor processing fees.

All local license offices are overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue, but each is operated by an independent contractor.

No date was announced as to when the office would open.