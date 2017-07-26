Three Injured In Collision With Backhoe

Three Memphis residents were transported to the hospital following a collision with a backhoe on Wednesday morning, July 26.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2011 John Deere backhoe driven by David Herman, 61, of Holland, Iowa was westbound on Hwy. 136. Herman attempted turned south onto Route A, and pulled into the path of a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Samantha Brush, 49, of Memphis. Brush and a passenger, Kevin Goosey, 54, were transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, with serious injuries. Brush's daughter, Jacqui Brush, 28, was taken to Scotland County Hospital with moderate injuries.

The MSHP was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Ambulance, Clark County Rescue and the Wyaconda Fire Department.

