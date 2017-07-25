USDA Hosting Meeting to Gain Public Input on Incentive Programs in Clark, Knox, Lewis and Scotland Counties on July 27th

Knox County, MO - A local working group charged with identifying local priority resource concerns and providing input about program criteria to the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the Edina USDA Service Center.

The working group is comprised primarily of representatives of various local, state and federal agencies with knowledge of natural resource concerns.

Specifically, the group will help prioritize selection criteria for NRCS' Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications in Knox, Scotland, Lewis and Clark counties.

The meeting is open to the public and will include time for comments from residents of the represented counties.

While final decisions will be made by NRCS leadership, local input is requested.

For more information contact Ashley Johnson at 660-397-2223 or email ashley.johnson@mo.usda.gov