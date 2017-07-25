Lemmon Family Named Clark County’s State Fair Farm Family for 2017

The Mark & Kellie Lemmon Family were selected by the Clark County Extension Council to represent them at the Missouri State Fair. Mark has taught Agriculture Education for 22 years and is currently the Clark County FFA Advisor/Agriculture Education Teacher. Kellie has taught for nine years and currently teaches third grade at Black Hawk Elementary.

Mark and Kellie both grew up active in 4-H showing sheep and Mark also showed hogs in his youth. The family currently raises and exhibits Angus cattle along with Mark’s parents Lee and Ann Lemmon.

Mark and Kellie have two children Elizabeth and David. Elizabeth will be a freshman at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, majoring in Agriculture Business and minoring in Agronomy. David will be a sophomore at the Clark County High School. Both Elizabeth and David are active in 4-H and FFA.

The Lemmon family will be entertained and recognized during a dinner at the Missouri State Fair on Monday, August 14. The purpose of Farm Family Day is to recognize the outstanding contribution farm families make to the State of Missouri and to Missouri agriculture. University of Missouri Extension, University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Missouri State Fair and Missouri Farm Bureau jointly sponsor this event.