HOWARD EDWARD “SONNY” COUNTRYMAN III

Howard "Sonny" Countryman, age 63, of St. Francisville, MO, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at his home.

Sonny was born February 19, 1954, in Gimli, Manitoba, Canada to Howard Edward II and Helen Elizabeth Mates Countryman. He grew up in Prescott, Ontario, Canada.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Vanessa Booth Countryman of St. Francisville, MO; one son, Chris (Melissa) Countryman of Prescott, Ontario, Canada; a daughter, Michelle (Rodolfo) Recomanta of Brampton, Ontario, Canada; six grandchildren: Jacob, Quinton, Joshua, Kayla, Jordan and Hayley; two brothers, Steve (Kathy) Countryman of Johnstown, Ontario, Canada and Mark Benoit of Brockville, Ontario, Canada; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great friends.

Sonny was an avid musician who loved to smile and make others do the same. Everyone was either a friend, or a friend he hadn’t met yet, and those who knew him welcomed his great gift of conversation. Sonny loved to explore his genealogical background and help others look into theirs, and his online presence made him too many friends to count. He will be sorely missed.

At his request, he has been cremated. A small gathering of friends and family celebrating his life will be held at a later date at his home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northeast Missouri Hospice.

The family was assisted by Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.

