Knox County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report

Edina, MO - Friday, July 21, 2017 - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests:

William J. Stefl, 39, of Edina was arrested at his residence on North Fifth Street for a violation of a protection order (adult). Stefl was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at transported to the Clark County Jail on Thursday, July 8. His bond was set at $1,000 cash only.

Ethan Hustead, 27, of Edina was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Knox County. Hustead was stopped on Highway 15 and Rawhide Street south of Edina at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8 by KCSO. Hustead was issued a citation. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 22.

James D. Woods, 28, of Kirksville was arrested on an active Sullivan County warrant for non-support on Thursday evening, July 8 at the Hurdland Sever Lake by the KCSO. Custody of Woods was transferred to the MSHP near the county line in Brashear, MO. Woods was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

Michelle Roddom, 64, of St. Louis, MO, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in Knox County. Roddom was stopped on State Route E south of Knox City at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, July 16, by KCSO. She was issued a citation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 22.

David Dorsey Couch, 21, of Baring was arrested on an active Scotland County warrant for a felony charge of Enticement or Attempted Enticement of a Child. Couch was arrested at a residence in Greensburg on Thursday afternoon, July 20, by the KCSO. Custody of Couch was transferred to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at the county line. He was transported to the Scotland County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.