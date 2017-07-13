Wanda Lee Garrison, 76 of Wyaconda died Sunday, July 9, 2017 at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

She was born January 5, 1941 in Fairmont, Missouri the daughter of Thomas Lee and Lorene Marie Thompson Ballew. On June 12, 1976 she was united in marriage to Harold Garrison at the Wyaconda Methodist Church in Wyaconda. He survives.

She is also survived by her cousins, Linda Eisenberg, Virgie Dawson, Gary Turpin, Rick Turpin, Sheila York, Roger Speer and Mike Speer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an aunt, Rose Turpin, an uncle, Hubert Thompson and a cousin, Billy Bruce Thompson.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Thursday July 13 at the Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka. Burial followed in the Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation was held Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. with the family meeting with friends at that time.

Memorials may be made to the Fairmont Cemetery.

