Dollar General Considering New Kahoka Store

Dollar General is considering a placing new store location in Kahoka. No final decision has been reached, but if it happens, it's likely to be take a couple years before it opens.

On Wednesday, July 12, The Media and NEMOnews.net contacted Dollar General's Corporate Communications Office, to inquire about what we've been hearing around town. We received the following response:

"We are currently in a due diligence phase to relocate our current store #3695 on East Highway 136 for a new location on Highway 136. This means we’re interested in doing so, but haven’t made the final decision. Based on our current timeline, we do not anticipate having a final decision made on this project until early fall 2018," a spokesperson replied. "Feel free to check back periodically for updates."

"Should we move forward with this project, the current plans for the relocated store would be approximately the same size as our current location."

"When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority. The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice. We know convenience is a major factor in our customers' shopping decisions as we generally serve customers within a three to five mile radius, or 10 minute drive. We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration."