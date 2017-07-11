STANLEY PLATZ

Stanley Gale Platz, age 65 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on July 9, 2017. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5-7 PM. Funeral services with military honors will be on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10 AM at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Jim Craver officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Stan was born on September 24, 1951 in Edina, Missouri to Stanley Eugene and Geneva Marie (Gordon) Platz. Stan proudly served his country in the United States Navy, for 4 years, during which time he met and married Karen Olson Platz. Together, they moved around the country for Stan’s enlistment and began their family while stationed in Rhode Island. After his honorable discharge, Stan returned to Missouri and graduated from Truman State University. Although he was an older student, Stan enjoyed his time there, even joining a “Dirty Old Men” fraternity! After he received his teaching certification, he coached in Missouri until he and his family moved to Louisiana. Stan was a no nonsense coach, and expected his students, and his children, to give their all in everything they did. You could be sure that if Stan did not think you were doing your best, he would tell you so. His passion for his family and sports was so great, he even mistakenly announced at the State Basketball Championship game that his son was born; although it was actually his first daughter! Stan and Karen later moved to Seguin to be near his beloved aunt Eva Haug. Stan took a coaching job with Samuel Clemens High School. During his career he coached football, basketball, golf, and track. After his retirement from Clemens, he coached a few years at St. Joseph Catholic School until he fully retired. When Stan wasn’t coaching, he could be found, hunting, fishing, or out in his garden. His greatest joy, however, was his family; especially his grandchildren, whom he loved to watch play sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janie Harrison.

Stan is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen; children, Shawn Platz and wife, Jennifer, Amanda Schultze and husband, Chris, Alyce Rosales and husband, Mario, Ryne Platz, Tiffany Raines and husband, Brian, Derrick Platz and wife, Samantha; grandchildren, Haileigh, Madyson, Morgan, Cagen, J’lah, Taylyn, Izzabellah, Rynlee, Sophiah, Raedyn, and Tucker; brothers, Roger Platz and wife, Marlene, Walter Platz and wife, Cathy Ann, Tracy Platz and wife, Larissa; sister, Cathy Lou Mack and husband, Ken; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen and Frances Olson; brothers-in-law, Darrell Harrison, and Doug Olson and wife Debbie; sister-in-law, Tammy Schroeder and husband Tom; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, PO Box 26460, Austin, TX 78755, or charity of choice.