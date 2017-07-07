MoDOT Road Work In Area

U.S. Route 61 - July 10-12, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. one closed at route P and Hwy 16 for pavement repair

U.S. Route 61 - July 10-12 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. road closed at US 61 North to MO 16 Ramp for pavement repair

U.S. Route 61 - July 13 & 17 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. one lane traffic at Linden Branch for bridge maintenance

U.S. Route 61 - July 17-18 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. one lane traffic at Oyster Bridge for bridge maintenance

U.S. Route 61 - July 19-20 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. one lane traffic at Route B Overpass for bridge maintenance

Upcoming Construction Projects

MO 6 - Resurface from MO 15 in Edina to Route DD in Lewis County - June 29

MO 16 - Bridge replacement over North Fabius River Bridge west of Monticello - Work to Begin July 5

MO 16 - Bridge replacement over Middle Fabius River Bridge west of Monticello - Work to Begin July 5

MO 156 - Bridge replacement over Seeber Branch, located 3 miles east of Newark - Work began May 9 - Set to Open July 5

MO 156 - Bridge replacement over Spees Branch, located 2 miles east of Newark - Set to Close July 5