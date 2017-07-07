MoDOT Road Work In Area

|
U.S. Route 61 - July 10-12, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. one closed at route P and Hwy 16 for pavement repair
U.S. Route 61 - July 10-12 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. road closed at US 61 North to MO 16 Ramp for pavement repair
U.S. Route 61 - July 13 & 17 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. one lane traffic at Linden Branch for bridge maintenance
U.S. Route 61 - July 17-18 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. one lane traffic at Oyster Bridge for bridge maintenance
U.S. Route 61 - July 19-20 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. one lane traffic at Route B Overpass for bridge maintenance
Upcoming Construction Projects
MO 6 - Resurface from MO 15 in Edina to Route DD in Lewis County - June 29
MO 16 - Bridge replacement over North Fabius River Bridge west of Monticello - Work to Begin July 5
MO 16 - Bridge replacement over Middle Fabius River Bridge west of Monticello - Work to Begin July 5
MO 156 - Bridge replacement over Seeber Branch, located 3 miles east of Newark - Work began May 9 - Set to Open July 5
MO 156 - Bridge replacement over Spees Branch, located 2 miles east of Newark - Set to Close July 5
Route E - July 12 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic at County line ro Route A for patching operations
Route H - July 12-13 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic at MO 136 ro MO 15 for patching operations
Route H - July 18 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic at Route N ro MO 15 for patching operations
Route T - July 11, 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic from MO 168 to US 36 for pavement repair.
Route Z - July 12, 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic from MO 168 to U.S. 36 for pavement repair.
Route W - July 10, 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic from where state maintenance ends to MO 168 for pavement repair.
Route V - July 12-13 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic at US 36 and Monroe county FF for pavement repair
Route A - July 10-11, 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic from MO 136 to Route D for patching operations.
Route E - July 11, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. one lane traffic from Route A and County line for patching operations.
