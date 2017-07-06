Shelbina Teen Arrested After Five Days On The Run

By Marlana Bonnell

Aleicia Tyler Leann Brown, 18, Shelbina, was arrested on Wednesday, July 5, in Knox City, Missouri.

According to Shelbina Captain, Cole Hinshaw, they had been looking for Brown since Thursday, June 29.

According to the probable cause statement, on Thursday, June 29, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the SPD received complaints of two females breaking into vehicles. The females were described as wearing black hoodies and carrying a pink backpack.

On Friday, June 30, Hinshaw received numerous reports of property which was stolen from various vehicles throughout Shelbina, which included money (change), two handguns (Ruger LCP .380, and Hi Point 40 caliber), iPods, checkbooks, credit cards, and a purse.

During the investigation, Hinshaw received a call at 2:30 a.m. that a person saw two females who had a large amount of change at Casey’s in Shelbina. Chief Fenton was able to identify from the video surveillance system one of the females as Aleicia Brown.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Chrissy Brown, Brown’s mother was contacted and confirmed that Brown was at her house last night and was wearing black clothes and had a pink backpack.

Chrissy stated “A. Brown was with a juvenile female. The pink backpack was upstairs and gave consent for the officers to search her residence.”

In an upstairs bedroom, the door was open and officers observed a pink backpack which matched the description. Officers then observed a white paper sack, which was open, near the doorway containing credit cards, and other various items which had other various named on them.

Officers then secured the bedroom and applied for a search warrant.

At 4:38 p.m. Chief Fenton returned with a signed copy of a search warrant. Officers located and seized the paper bag which contained a number credit cards, a social security card, checkbooks, wallets, etc.

According to Hinshaw, the two guns are still missing.

On Saturday, July 1, the SPD published on their Facebook page, “Brown has an active $10,000 cash only felony warrant out of Shelby County, for the stealing of a credit device and for stealing more than $500.”

Hinshaw stated, “We informed the surrounding counties that Brown was on the run and to be looking for her.”

According to the report released on the SPD Facebook page, on July 5, officers with the SPD located Brown in Knox City. Assisting the SPD was Knox County Sheriff, Robert Becker. Brown was taken into custody for her active warrant and transported to the Shelby County jail.

“We were informed by Brown’s location by an informant that dropped her off in Knox City,” stated Hinshaw.

Brown was also arrested for two counts of felony. Count 1, possession of a controlled substance and Count 2, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

The drug related offences stemmed from a prior narcotics investigation when the SPD was assisted by the Northeast Missouri Drug Task Force.

Brown is currently being held at the Shelby County jail on a $10,000 cash only bond

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.