Bryan Keith Brookhart, 41 of Kahoka, MO passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

He was born August 14, 1975 in Iowa City, IA. He was the son of Mark Brookhart and Theodora Rose Swartz. Bryan was united in marriage to Malena Clay. She survives.

Other survivors include his mother, Teddy Swartz (Mike) of Dixon, IL, his father, Mark Brookhart of Ft. Madison, IA, one step-son, Daniel Damon, Jr. of Kahoka, MO, one step-daughter, Tiara Damon of Kahoka, MO, two brothers, Andrew Brookhart of Erie, IL and Christopher Brookhart of Ft. Madison, IA, one sister, Krystal Schipper of Hamilton, IL, one step-brother, Chris Swartz of Dixon, IL, one step-sister, Faith Swartz of Dixon, IL, one sister-in-law, Rebecca Clay of Kahoka, MO and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother.

Bryan graduated from Keokuk High School with the Class of 1994.

He had been employed by Gregory Container and later at Keokuk Prototype Foundry, both in Kahoka, MO.

Bryan was a member of First Baptist Church in Keokuk.

Bryan loved spending time outdoors fishing. He also enjoyed watching television and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

A Celebration of Life service is planned by his family.

Memorials may be made to the family and mailed to the Vigen Memorial Home, 278 West Main St., Kahoka, MO.

Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka is assisting the family with arrangements.

