Shelbyville Man Involved In Two-Vehicle Accident

By Marlana Bonnell

A Shelbyville man received moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 27, at 5:45 p.m., westbound on US 36 0.8 miles west of Lakenan.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Hurley E Schwieter, 76, Shelbyville, was driving a 2000 Sterling Spray Truck when he pulled out of a driveway and was struck in the rear by a 2008 Toyota Rav4 driven by Kristin J Lyon, 36, Lawrence, KS.

Lyon’s son Bennett P Lyon, 2, Lawrence, KS, received moderate injuries and was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Lyon received serious injuries and was transported by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia.

Schwieter received moderate injuries and was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

All who were involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

Assisting the patrol was the Monroe City Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbina Fire Department and First Responders.

Photo Courtesy of the Shelbina Fire Protection District.