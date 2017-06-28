Kathryn “Katie” Rankin, 83 of Kahoka, Missouri died Sunday, June 25, 2017 at her home.

She was born April 23, 1934 in Kahoka, Missouri the daughter of Charles and Eugenia Faye Rolland Moore. She was first married to Robert B. Logsdon. To this union her three children were born. After 20 years of marriage he preceded her in death. She then married Richard L. Logsdon. He preceded her in death after 20 years of marriage. On August 10, 2004 she was united in marriage to Douglas Rankin in DeLand, Florida. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2004.

Katie had been employed at Sheller Globe in Keokuk for thirty-six years, until her retirement in 2007.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kahoka.

Katie enjoyed spending time working puzzle books and crocheting. She crocheted a great deal of love into beautiful gifts for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed helping all her friends and spending time with them. Above all, Katie adored her grandson and treasured every moment she spent with him.

She is survived by one daughter, Jeanne Huston (Ron), her grandson, Jack Huston all of rural Williamstown, Missouri, step granddaughter, Cathy (Travis) DeVine of Warsaw, a great step granddaughter; Montana DeVine of Warsaw, and sister in law, Gladys Moore of Kahoka and her special friend Fred Webster and numerous other special friends.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Robert Logsdon and Franklin Logsdon, her parents, three brothers, Roland Moore, Carroll Moore and Charles Moore and two sisters, Wilmetta Baker and Nona Kerfoot.

At her request she was cremated and there will be no services.

Memorials may be made to the Clark County Nutrition Center or to the family and may be mailed to Vigen Memorial Home 278 W. Main Street, Kahoka, MO 63445.

Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, MO is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com