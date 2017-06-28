Auditor Galloway Issues Audits Of Shelby County Government And Circuit Court

County receives good rating; Circuit Court earns excellent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (June 28, 2017) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released a regularly scheduled audit of Shelby County in northeast Missouri. The county received an overall performance rating of good. Auditor Galloway also issued an audit of the Shelby County Circuit Court, with a rating of excellent, the highest rating available.

"It appears that the officials in Shelby County are working to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and remain accountable to citizens," Auditor Galloway said. "I have made recommendations to assist officials in making improvements at the county level and I appreciate their responsiveness and cooperation."

The audit raised concerns related to the county's railroad tax collections. The county collector withheld about $3,000 in excess commissions, which should have been distributed to local school districts. The county has fixed the error that allowed the miscalculation to occur and plans to distribute the money to the appropriate school districts. The audit also identified issues with inventory and record keeping procedures for seized property in the sheriff's office and recommends improved password protections across various county offices. The county is working to implement all of the recommendations in the audit.

There were no concerns or findings identified in the audit of the Shelby County Circuit Court.

A copy of the Shelby County audit is online here. A copy of the Shelby County Circuit Court audit is online here.