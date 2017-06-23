Three Arrested for Meth Possession in Lewis County

On June 22, 2017, Gera M. Hatfield, age 26, of Ewing, Missouri was arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class D felony.

Travis Boss, age 25, of Ewing, Missouri was also arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class D felony. These arrests stem from an investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the NEMO Drug Task Force. This investigation took place at Goings Circle in rural Ewing, Missouri.

A subsequent investigation was conducted on June 23, 2017, located and arrested was Shawn Knight, age 38 , of Lewistown, Missouri for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. This arrest stems from the arrest of Hatfield and Boss at their residence.

Both Hatfield and Boss remain lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash only bond each. Knight is lodged at the Lewis County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

This case is still under investigation by the NEMO Drug Task Force and Lewis County Sheriff's Office.