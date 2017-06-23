Three Arrested for Meth Possession in Lewis County

Three Arrested for Meth Possession in Lewis County

On June 22, 2017, Gera M. Hatfield, age 26, of Ewing, Missouri was arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine,  a class D felony.

Travis Boss, age 25, of Ewing, Missouri was also arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine,  a class D felony.  These arrests stem from an investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the NEMO Drug Task Force.   This investigation took place at Goings Circle in rural Ewing, Missouri.

A subsequent investigation was conducted on June 23, 2017, located and arrested was Shawn Knight, age 38 , of Lewistown, Missouri for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.  This arrest stems from the arrest of Hatfield and Boss at their residence.

Both Hatfield and Boss remain lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash only bond each.  Knight is lodged at the Lewis County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

This case is still under investigation by the NEMO Drug Task Force and Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Echo Menges
ADMINISTRATOR
PROFILE

Mobile Device Users: Scroll down for more recent stories.

About Echo Menges

Reporter for The Edina Sentinel Covering Knox County, Missouri Since 2010 Editor beginning in 2017

Most Recent Posts

© 2015, nemonews.net