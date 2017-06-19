LOLA FRANCES EDER

Lola Frances Eder, age 87, of Wayland, MO, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 13, 2017, while a patient at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

Lola was born November 19, 1929 at her parent’s home just south of Kahoka, a daughter of Ralph L. and Opal Ingram McNally. Her mother died when she was a young girl and her dad married Myra Egley, who was a wonderful grandmother who her grandchildren adored.

Lola graduated from Wayland High School and married Mathew Clifford Eder on April 17, 1949. She cherished and devoted herself to him until his unexpected death on April 3, 2007.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Larry) Mohr, Kathy (Edwin) Wilson and Lynn (Steve) Summers, all of Kahoka, and Mathew (Teresa Kilgore) Eder of Anderson, SC; nine grandchildren: Brett (Renee) Sharify of Charlotte, NC, Ty Sharify, Jennifer (Adam) Frazee and Janet (J.D.) Fry, all of Kahoka, David (Julie Borkin) Wilson of St. Louis, MO, Stephanie (David) Little of Wilton, IA, Collin (Mishaylee Cline) Summers of Fairfield, IA, Jake Eder of Seneca, SC and Carson Eder of Summerville, SC; ten great grandchildren: Emily and Nathan Frazee, Isaiah Hardin, Tristan, Braden and Hadley Fry; Aengus Wilson, Ava Borkin, Sophia Eder and Wyatt Little; two sisters, Irene Fleming of Joplin, MO and Aileen Jinkens of Keokuk, IA; her best friend and neighbor dog, "Frank"; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents: Ralph McNally, Opal McNally and Myra Egley McNally; one brother, James H. McNally; and two sisters, Wilma McNally and Juanita Smith.

Lola worked at Wiggins Drug Store in Wayland while in high school and later at St. Joseph Hospital in Keokuk. She stayed home to raise her children and later went to work in the kitchen at Running Fox Elementary. She and Bud owned and operated a firework stand and the Dairi Kone just south of Wayland for many years. She was a faithful member of the Wayland United Methodist Church, Methodist Women, and Wesleyan Fellowship. She quilted every Wednesday at her church to raise money for needs of the church. Some of her memberships included the Clark Co. Food Pantry, Friendly Neighbors extension club, Friends of the Senior Center, and the Royal Neighbors of America. In 2009, she was selected the Fraternalist of the Year of Royal Neighbors for the entire nation. Her club in Wayland will be remembered for making apple butter to sell to raise funds for the Clark Co. R-1 Band and for other needs in the county. She and Bud were blessed to be able to travel throughout the United States, to Europe and on several band trips including New York and Pasadena. She also traveled to Hawaii with the band in 2009 with Becky Buschling, her friend of many years.

Following Bud’s death, Lola began volunteering at the Running Fox Elementary school four days a week, helping with children, purchasing school supplies, teacher’s workroom supplies as well as clothing and whatever was needed for students. Through the past ten years, at Running Fox she unselfishly gave of her time and money and in reward was called "Grandma Eder" by her school family and the many kids that passed through the doors. She loved each one individually and shared their joys, their happiness and their tears.

Together, she and Bud taught the importance of sharing, giving back, and unselfish love.

Funeral Services were held Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Wayland with Pastor Barb Hagerla officiating. Burial followed in the Frazee Cemetery.

Visitation was held at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 9 a.m. Thursday with family receiving friends from 6-8.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Running Fox PTO or the Clark Co. Food Pantry.

