Heather Renae Lambert-Pullins, 23, of Wayland, MO, died Thursday, June 15, 2017 at her home.

She was born on April 19, 1994 in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Ron and Amy Case Lambert. She graduated from Central Lee High School with the Class of 2012. On October 1, 2016, Heather was united in marriage to Peter Pullins at the New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk.

Heather had been a Girl Scout and loved attending Girl Scout Camp. She was very interested in science and received the honor of Grand Champion at the State Science Fair. She was a cheerleader in high school and was also the water girl for the Wayland Fire Department. She enjoyed camping at her grandparent’s campground, going on road trips and watching TV and movies. She always looked forward to her birthdays and getting mushrooms from grandpa. Heather learned to play Skip-Bo at a very young age and was a very serious cut-throat player.

Heather bravely fought a life-long illness of Cystic Fibrosis and participated in numerous clinical trials. Her fight was tough, but she was tougher. She spent a lot of her time as a patient at the University of Iowa Hospital and had been member of the U of I Student Advisory Council for six years. As a member of the Council she was able to help design the new Children’s Hospital. Heather was a former wish recipient from Make-A-Wish Foundation. She continued to be involved in the Foundation, assisting in helping grant wishes to others. Heather had a passion to become a nurse and care for others. She recently realized her passion while caring for a special loved one.

She is survived by her loving and supportive husband, Peter Pullins of Wayland, MO, her parents, Ron and Amy Lambert of Montrose, IA, her brother, Andrew Lambert of Montrose, IA, her French sister, Orane Demuynck of Roclincourt, France, her mother-in-law, Teresa Pullins of Wayland, MO, brothers and sisters-in-law, Patrick Pullins of Columbia, MO, Nick and Adrienne Pullins of Kansas City, MO and Royce and Danni Pullins of Warsaw, IL, grandparents, Raymond and Norma Case of Farmington, IA, grandmother-in-law, Doris Carlson of Keokuk, great-grandmother, Helen Wall of Donnellson, IA, aunts and uncles, Yvonne Sue Seabold and Donnie & Darci (Daniel) Lambert all of Keokuk, Bryan and Tammy Case of Donnellson, IA, Elisha and Jeron Lindsay of Montrose, numerous great and great-great aunts and uncles, two nieces, Jessica and Riley Pullins, her cousins, Charles Case, Kurtis Case, Kailee Case, Ryan Lindsay, Blake Lindsay, Amanda Schmitt, Dawn Lambert, Teracea Lambert, Jessica Lambert, Abigail Lambert, Christopher Day, Brandon Daniel, Joshua Daniel, Ashley York and numerous extended cousins who have been very involved in her life. She is also survived by three life-long supportive and loving friends who always stood alongside her, Emilee Rairden, Carmen Ridgway and Kayla Hasper and also loyal friends, Meagan Walton and Rayna Tylinne.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Larry Pullins, grandparents, Gerald and Delores (South) Lambert, grandparents-in-law, James Carlson, and William and Margaret Pullins, great-grandparents, Norman Wall and William (Bill) and Irene Case, great-great-grandparents, Edward and Mamie (Norton Young) Wolf, one uncle, Tim Seabold and several great-aunts and uncles including Larry Wall, Rita Boyer, Larry South and Carla South who were very special to Heather.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday at the New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk with Dawn Farris officiating. Burial will be in the Montrose Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk with the family meeting with friends from 5 – 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to University of Iowa Foundation/ Cystic Fibrosis Research Center, for her lifelong doctors to continue researching a cure.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com