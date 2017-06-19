Evelyn Lucille Rice Harris, 89, of Jacksonville, North Carolina passed away Wednesday, June 14th 2017 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Evelyn was born the second child of John Lewis Rice and Vera Mae Vicksell on November 21st 1927 in Benton Township, Iowa. She grew up along-side four siblings; Katherine Rice, Kermit Rice, Junior Rice and Annabelle Hetz.

Evelyn wed Paul William Harris in Marietta, Illinois on the 23rd day of February in 1956. They raised seven children on their farm in Arbela, Missouri. Their children, Mary Louise Pacheco, Alvin, TX, William “Bill” Fred Harris, Edinburgh, TX, Evelyn Pauline Livingston, Springhill, LA, Hope Roseann Krehbiel, Raleigh, NC, Rae Jean Lewis, Keosauqua, IA, Paul “Tony” Anthony Harris, Austin, TX, Marcus Eugene Harris, Elvaston, IL, and Sandra Kay Miller, Richlands, NC blessed them with 16 grandchildren and many more great grandchildren.

Evelyn was not only a wife and mother, but was also a hardworking and committed business woman. She dedicated years of her life to achieve entrepreneurial success in Friendly’s toy sales and many additional years serving the town of Luray, Missouri as the Owner and Operator of Luray Café.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her eldest sister, Katherine, and youngest brother, Junior, her husband Paul, her son Tony, and two grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am Wednesday, June 21st at the Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, MO. Burial will follow at the Point Pleasant Cemetery in Marietta, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; PO Box 96011; Washington, DC 20090-6011.

