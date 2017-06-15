Ronald E. Ferguson, 84, of Springfield, Missouri, departed this life on June 10, 2017 to be with our Lord.

Born June 6, 1933 to parents Sylva C. (Kapfer) and Chester L. Ferguson in Meyer, Missouri.

He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving on the Navy Aircraft Carrier, the USS Boxer and the seaplane tender, the USS Curtiss. He served as a Morse code communications tech in Guam for a year and a half. He came home to marry the love of his life, Joyce D. (Martin) of Kahoka, Missouri on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956.

They moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where he attended Lincoln Chiropractic College. In 1961, after graduation, he moved his young family to Springfield, Missouri to start his Chiropractic practice. He was a Chiropractor in Springfield for 55 years and made many life long friends.

He and Joyce have been blessed with four children, Connie (Ferguson) Schneider, Springfield, MO; Jerry Ferguson (wife, LaDawn), Catoosa, OK; Michael Ferguson, Glenpool, OK and Tammy (Ferguson) Inman (husband, Mike), Springfield, MO. They have nine grandchildren – Alyssa Schneider, Blake Ferguson, Dana Brown, Elizabeth Guiver, Tabatha Mortensen, Raymond Ferguson, Dylan Ferguson, Bradley Johnson and Mackenzie Inman and twenty great-grandchildren. His family meant the world to him and he loved them with all of his heart.

His parents, his wife Joyce’s parents – Ray J. and Thelma Martin, his brother Jim Ferguson, his brother-in-law Kent Martin and his nephew Kevin Martin, preceded him in death.

His wife, Joyce Ferguson, his four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren survive him.

Ron and Joyce have been members of Parkview Christian church for many years. Ron had a deeply rooted Christian faith. His humor and orneriness, along with his self-less love and commitment to his family, friends and all whose lives he touched, will be missed and yet lovingly remembered.

Memorial services will be held at 12 pm, June 13, 2017 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home and burial will be at the Veterans Cemetery near Springfield lake. Visitation will be from 10 am – 12 pm, June 13, 2017 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled Veterans of Springfield, Missouri. Online condolences can be made to www.gormanscharpf.com.