Heavy Rain Causes Sewer To Back Up In Courthouse Basement

By Marlana Bonnell

“There was so much water, our sewer system couldn’t handle it all at once,” stated Shelby County Sheriff, Dennis Perrigo.

On Wednesday, June 14, many parts of Shelby County got huge amounts of rain, fast.

The basement at the Shelby County courthouse took on inches of water after their sewer system backed up.

Perrigo said he got a call around 7:00 p.m., Wednesday night, that there was water in the basement.

According to Perrigo, he and Deputy Arron Fredrickson had to move the prisoners to the Macon County jail at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

When asked where the basement was flooded, Perrigo stated, “Everywhere from the 911 center to the backdoor, jail, bathrooms, you name it, there was water there.”

Perrigo stated, “We got the basement cleaned up at 9:00 a.m. this morning. Around 10:30 a.m. the deputies and I went to the Macon jail to bring back the prisoners.”

The Shelbyville City workers, Randy Shores, Superintendent and Mike McCoy, employee, were working in the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn to get the sewer system pumped out.