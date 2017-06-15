FRED HACKEMACK

Frederick George Hackemack, age 95, of LaBelle, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in LaBelle Manor Care, in LaBelle, Missouri.

Born on May 1, 1922, in Hancock County, Illinois, Fred was the son of George Frederick and Alice Meyers Hackemack. He was united in marriage to Kathryn Marie Roberts on March 23, 1946, in Quincy, Illinois.

Surviving are his wife Marie Hackemack of LaBelle, Missouri; one son, Larry (Janet) Hackemack of LaBelle, Missouri; three grandchildren Kim (David) Porter, Randy (Brittany) Hackemack, and Amy (Bruce) Windoffer; one step-grandchild Dana Simmons; eight great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hackemack was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Carl and Virgil Hackemack; and one sister, Hazel Miller.

Mr. Hackemack received his education in Warsaw, Illinois. He served his country in the United States navy during World War II from 1940 to 1946. He was engaged in farming all his life in the LaBelle area, and was employed for sixteen years with Allis Chalmers (Cornelius Implement) in Edina, Missouri, as a mechanic. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, cards, trapping, Arrowhead hunting and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2016, in the LaBelle Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. till 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Missouri. Reverend Mike Wilson will officiate for the services.

Casket bearers will be Gary Pearl, Dennis Briscoe, Jesse Porter, Sam Porter, Gabe Hackemack, and Ray Sharpe.

Honorary bearers will be Quinton Windoffer, David Wurtzberger, Jim Gross and Ryan Hackemack.

Memorials may be made to the LaBelle Manor. Memorials may be left at or mailed to coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.